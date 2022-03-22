 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Supervisors honor Westover state champions

  • 0
Plaque

During a meeting March 15, Pittsylvania County Supervisor Ron Scearce presents the Westover Christian Academy’s varsity boys basketball team with a plaque of commendation for their 2022 victory in the state championship.

 Sean Barker, special to the Register & Bee

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five friendship red flags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert