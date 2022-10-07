 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Team with local member wins Piney BBQ Competition

Chief’s BBQ, of Altavista, won both the judge’s choice and surprise meat competitions at the Smoke on the Piney BBQ Competition hosted Sept. 17 at the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department in Nelson County. Tommy Merricks, of Altavista (center), entered the competition and was assisted by Matt Bell, of Chatham (left), and Billy Overstreet, of Smith Mountain Lake (right). The judge’s choice meat was pork butt, and the surprise meat was leg quarters. More than 250 people sampled the team’s roughly 60 pounds of pork meat.

 Contributed photo

