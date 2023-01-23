 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Partnership for Regional Prosperity

The Big Sort event coming to Chatham in February

  • 0

Falling inflation is a welcome sign that the Federal Reserve's sharp interest rate hikes are having their intended effect, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester (MESS-ter) said, and validates the Fed's forecasts that inflation will steadily decline this year. But further rate hikes are stil…

The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, an organization focused on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, will hold the second in a series of events called The Big Sort at 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Old Dominion Agricultural Center in Chatham.

The free event is the latest in a series that started on Dec. 5 in Danville and will continue in coming weeks around the area.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Big Sort is a table-top exercise in which participants evaluate regional and national trends for their local impact, certainty and community readiness. Trends cover society, technology, economy, education and politics and participants prioritize the trends to inform the work of the Partnership for Regional Prosperity as it continues to engage the community in a future-forward mindset and collaborative strategy that will prepare citizens, business and government for the change that comes from anticipated growth.

People are also reading…

The Big Sort follows up on a November presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan who encouraged attendees to think like futurists and leverage momentum to create the best future for the region.

There is no charge for The Big Sort and dinner will be provided.

Participation for each session is limited to 80 and online registration is required at DPChamber.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Walking faster can add up to 16 years to your life, according to new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert