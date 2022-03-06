The British are coming: Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends to play in Danville

It’s time to prepare for another British invasion of The Beatles.

Unfortunately, the original Fab Four won’t be performing like they did in 1964, but the tribute band Liverpool Legends promises to give a complete Beatles experience.

Courtney Dodson with the Danville Concert Association speaks enthusiastically about the concert coming to Danville on Saturday.

“Their body language, voices and precise attention to musical detail are incredibly compelling as they take us on a magical, mystery tour,” she said.

Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison of the Beatles, elaborated.

“Each member of the group is so close to the originals that I often feel like I’m transported back in time with the lads,” she said.

Harrison handpicked the four highly talented musicians and actors who make up Liverpool Legends.

“These are exactly the kind of fun-loving quality musicians that my brother, George, would have loved to hang out with,” she said.

Liverpool Legends is the only tribute band with a direct family link to the quartet who made an indelible mark on American pop culture.

Jean Carol Vernon, president of the concert association explains why Liverpool Legends was chosen to perform.

“The DCA is attempting something new and authentic with this group,” Vernon said. “Our purpose is to invite a larger, more diverse group to our concerts.”

Liverpool Legends have toured the United States and internationally. They’ve played to sold-out venues in India and Ecuador, 24,000 people in Mexico City and four times at the prestigious Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, performing for more than 160,000 people.

For their work on the “Fab Four Memories” album, Liverpool Legends received a Grammy nomination.

If you were not among the 3,000 screaming fans who greeted John, Paul, George and Ringo on their first American tour decades ago, this is the second chance you never thought you’d have to enjoy the complete Beatles experience.

Liverpool Legends will perform on Saturday at the George Washington High School auditorium located at 701 Broad St. in Danville. Doors open at 7p.m., and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at online at eventbrite.com and danvilleconcert.org or by calling 434-770-8625. An adult ticket is $30, and student tickets are $15. The cox office will sell cash-only tickets on performance night.

To learn more, visit www.liverpoollegends.com.