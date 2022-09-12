The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region announces new board members

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region recently welcomed seven new members to its board of directors.

The members are Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Kunal Patel and Sandy Saunders.

Angeles Atkinson, who served on the board for many years, rejoins as president.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to help the foundation build on the tremendous momentum of the past 26 years, making a positive difference in the lives of so many in our community,” Atkinson said.

The foundation recently recognized the service of outgoing board members Felicia Hairston, Richard Jones, Rodney Reynolds and Calton Weatherford.

“On behalf of the board, I thank these members for their visionary leadership and dedication to The Foundation. We welcome the talent, energy, and expertise of our new members for the continued development of our mission, vision, and values,” said Executive Director Kathy Milam.

The 2022-23 board members are Angeles Atkinson, president; Scott Barnes, vice-president; Brian Wilson, past president; Cathy Pulliam, secretary; Vince Kania, Jr., treasurer; Janet Holley, at large; Steve Bass, Kerri Burchett, Richard Camp, Richard Dixon, R. Lee Farmer, Ginny Foster, Howard Graves, Tiffany Hairston, Jennifer Hiltwine, Lisa Johnson-Knight, Danielle Montague, Kunal Patel, Teresa Petty, William Riddle, Jr., Sandy Saunders, Nina Beth Thornton and Felicia Veal-Edmunds.

The Community Foundation is a public charity established in September 1996 by a steering committee of civic leaders to improve and enrich area lives through the generosity of donors.

The foundation’s office is located at 541 Loyal St., Danville. To learn more, call 434-793-0884, or visit www.cfdrr.org.