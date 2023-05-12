The Community Foundation begins accepting applications for the next round of its Competitive Grant funding on June 1.

This grant opportunity is for projects to be funded and completed in 2024.

Nonprofit organizations with a 501© 3 tax-exempt status in good standing, and approved government entities may apply online to The Community Foundation’s Competitive Grant Cycle at https://cfdrrgrants.academicworks.com.

Organizations are encouraged to begin formulating ideas about projects for which they wish to apply, and prepare to submit their applications.

The deadline to submit applications is July 28.

During its 2023 Competitive Grant Cycle, The Community Foundation awarded a total of more than $909,000 in new grants to nonprofit agencies serving the region.

These grants are supporting animal services, arts and culture, community development, health and wellness, education and youth, and human services.

The Community Foundation was incorporated as a public charity in 1996. Through the generosity of donors, The Foundation has returned more than $27.1 million in community grants and scholarships.

The Community Foundation office can be reached at 541 Loyal St., Danville, VA, 24541, 434-793-0884 or online at www.cfdrr.org.