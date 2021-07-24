The heat is on: How to stay cool and spurn the burn

When the sun comes out to play, many of us make plans to do the same.

The summer months bring the promise of backyard barbecues, pick-up games in the park and wasting away lazy afternoons in the water.

This year’s summer season feels extra special as COVID-19 vaccines have paved a way for us to once again gather together safely.

Summer also brings the heat — a potential threat to health that we should all stay alert to preventing and treating. Heat-related illness can take on several different forms from heat rash, sunburn and heat cramps to even more serious and potentially life-threatening illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat-related illnesses can strike when the body can’t properly cool itself through normal methods like sweating, and some heat-related illnesses can cause damage to essential organs, including the brain, and even be fatal.

Those who are most at risk for developing heat-related illness include senior adults, infants and children, those with chronic health conditions, athletes and outdoor workers.

That doesn’t let everyone else off the hook, however.