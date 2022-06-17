The Wednesday Club of Danville awards scholarships

The Wednesday Club of Danville has awarded $1,000 merit scholarships to three area high school students. The 74 applicants were from Danville and Pittsylvania County schools.

Grayson Haskins attended Chatham High School. He will enter Virginia Tech in the fall where he will follow an accelerated track majoring in dairy science, focusing on the science pre-vet option and minoring in agribusiness and entrepreneurship prior to applying to veterinary school.

Nikolas Hearp is a graduate of Tunstall High School. He will attend the University of Virginia where he will study in the school of engineering. His goal is a degree in electrical engineering or computer science with a minor in mathematics. After graduate school, he hopes to get a job developing computer kernels or firmware.

Bretley Quintero graduated from Chatham High School. He will continue his education at the University of Virginia pursuing a degree in biological sciences. His goal is to become a physician's assistant.

For more than 100 years, The Wednesday Club's purpose has been to enrich the lives of its members and to raise the standards of culture and community service in the area.

Funding for these scholarships comes from club fundraisers and donations from club members.