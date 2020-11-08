Throughout Southside, various memorials pay special tribute to veterans

Martinsville Bulletin
A black granite wall with names of all local veterans stands at the Danville-Pittsylvania Veterans Memorial, one of a myriad ways Southside Virginia honors its veterans.
Over in Henry County, a monument in front of the former courthouse honors residents in that area who have died in wars throughout American history.
“I think in this area they do a pretty good job as far as honoring veterans by naming” things after them, said Henry County Archivist Desmond Kendricks, who runs the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Museum at 41 E. Church St.
Revolutionary War
Both Patrick and Henry counties were named for Patrick Henry, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and a major figure in the Revolutionary War. The famous quote “Give me liberty or give me death” comes from his 1775 speech to the Virginia legislature. His influence helped create the Bill of Rights.
Patrick Henry Community College, with sites in Henry County and Stuart, is also named after him, though a committee has been formed to consider changing its name, because he had slaves.
A monument to Henry stands in Axton.
William Letcher was a staunch supporter of the Revolution and a local militia member, in the midst of land inhabited by Tories — one of whom killed Letcher in 1780. His grave is in a marked area in Ararat.
Abram Penn Road in Patrick County is named for an early settler who led battles in the Revolutionary War.
Martinsville is named after Brig. Gen. Joseph Martin Jr., who served in the Virginia militia during the Revolutionary War.
Civil War
Danville was for a week the Confederacy’s capital and hub. Laurel Hill in Ararat and the Chatmoss neighborhood in Henry County remain two of the area’s top memorials to the Confederacy.
Beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains close to the North Carolina Line, Laurel Hill is the homeplace of Civil War Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.
Laurel Hill is where Confederate Gen. James Ewell Brown Stuart was born, one of 11 children on a 1,500-acre property. The house was destroyed by fire in the 1840s and never rebuilt, but fans of the Confederacy still descend upon the remaining 71 acres their land, which in 1990s was organized as Laurel Hill under a non-profit trust. A Civil War reenactment is held on the grounds each year, except for this year due to the pandemic.
J.E.B. Stuart was the great-grandson of William Letcher, and Laurel Hill is across the Ararat River from Letcher’s grave. Both are maintained by the same trust.
Stuart’s name is memorialized with a town, a highway, an elementary school and a monument in front of the Patrick County Courthouse.
The honoring of J.E.B. Stuart faced one slowdown in 2015, when Patrick County Circuit Court Judge Martin Clark Jr. removed Stuart’s portrait from his courtroom on the grounds that a portrait of a Confederate general on the wall interrupts neutrality in the courtroom. The portrait was removed, but it didn’t go far: It was relocated to the Patrick County Administration Building.
However, the 1936 monument for J.E.B. Stuart in front of the Patrick County courthouse remains, its place secured in through a 2017 resolution passed by the county board of supervisors.
The most recent tribute to the Confederacy appears to be Chatmoss Country Club in Henry County and the neighborhoods around it. The area and club are named for a 2,700-acre Hairston plantation that had been on the site, and the roads around it are named for Confederate Civil War leaders who fought to maintain the plantation lifestyle and economy of the Old South: Jeb Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Gen. (James) Longstreet, A.P. Hill, Turner Ashby, Plantation, Fitzhugh Lee and Bradford. The country club was started in the late 1950s, and most of the houses along those roads were built more than a century after the Confederacy’s loss.
At former Henry County courthouse, a monument lists the names of more than 100 who died in the Civil War. The Confederate monument was unveiled in 1901 by the Mildred Lee Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group founded in 1894 to commemorate Confederate Army soldiers and fund erection of memorials to the men.
Around 80 Confederate soldiers and one Union soldier are buried at Oakwood Cemetery in Martinsville, and veterans service organizations place flags on their graves each Memorial Day.
A Virginia Civil War Trails marker commemorating the Henry Court House Engagement stands on Church Street in Uptown, across from the courthouse.
Danville was a strategic and government center for the Confederacy during the Civil War, with rail center, hospital and prison camp. The song “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” is about when Union cavalry troops destroyed the railroad tracks.
World War I
Homer Dillard died in 1919 at Camp [now Fort] Lee, Virginia, of Spanish flu he contracted from troops returning from overseas. The American Legion Post No. 78 named for him was created by Dr. Dana O. Baldwin, the first doctor and African American from the local area to volunteer his service in World War I.
Baldwin Block and the Baldwin Building, home of New College Institute, in Martinsville are named for Baldwin, who helped build part of Martinsville.
American Legion Pannill Post 42 was named for brothers Edmond and John Pannill who died in World War I and are buried in France. A Veterans of Foreign Wars hall also is named in their honor, Kendrick said, and a monument stands for them at Oakwood Cemetery.
World War II
In Ridgeway, Camp Lee Ford, used by Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, families and other groups, is named for Lee Ford, who died in service in World War II. Created from land donated by his parents, it has been in use since the early 1950s and now is owned by The ANCHOR Foundation.
Staff Sgt. Paul Shorter, whom Kendrick and S.T. Fulcher noted was the most decorated local veteran, started the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 52, which now carries Shorter’s name.
Martinsville’s main drag, Memorial Boulevard, was named to honor World War II veterans — “the reason behind it, it was pretty significant if you were a veteran,” said Fulcher.
A bridge just east of Stuart is named for PFC Winfred B. Branch, who was killed in action in 1943, less than a year after he entered service. He was thought to be the mostly highly decorated Patrick County soldier.
Vietnam/Korean Wars
In 2018, a Vietnam War memorial was erected at the Bassett Historical Center. It features the names of 345 local Vietnam veterans, 26 of them killed in action. The wall is 22 feet long and 4 ½ feet high.
It is next to a granite memorial bench for Korean War veterans.
The Ford-Stewart Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4637 was named in part for a decorated Vietnam veteran, Doug Stewart and World War II veteran Dillard Ford, who died in service, said the post’s commander, David Gilleran.
A bridge over the Dan River on Va. 773 (Ararat Highway) is named for Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Major Zeb Stuart Scales, John Reynold said. Scales spent 21 years in the U.S. Army including tours in Vietnam. He was awarded the Silver Star and 4 Bronze Stars with a “V” for Valor and a Purple Heart. After the military, he was a chief deputy with the Patrick County Sheriff’s office.
The Frederic C. Bullington Jr. Memorial Bridge on U.S. 58 between Patrick Springs and Spencer is named for Bullington, who died of injuries in Vietnam.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
