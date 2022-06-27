Tickets on sale for Gilbert concert in Danville

Tickets are on sale for Danville Harvest Jubilee’s summer concert featuring singer/songwriter Brantley Gilbert.

He will perform live at the Carrington Pavilion on July 30.

Gilbert has released five albums over the years. He has also written songs for Colt Ford and Jason Aldean. His latest single, "Rolex on a Redneck," with Aldean, was released in March.

Over the years, Gilbert has toured with Eric Church, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Kid Rock and others.

Singer/songwriter George Birge will be a special guest at the July 30 concert. He is the former lead singer and guitarist of Waterloo Revival. Birge made waves last year with his tongue-in-cheek viral hit, “Beer Beer, Truck Truck.”

The official ticket location is www.danvilleharvestjubilee.org. Tickets are not available at the Danville Welcome Center.

Ticket costs are $60 for reserved seats in sections 1-3. Tickets are $55 for sections 4-8. Obstructed view seats are $45 and $40 for lawn general admission.

Tickets are $5 more the day of the show.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. No outside food or drink is allowed. Food, beer, soft drinks and water will be available inside the pavilion. Chairs and blankets can be brought in for the lawn area.

Danville Harvest Jubilee has announced three shows for its summer concert series. On July 16, fan favorite Justin Moore will perform with special guest Desert City Ramblers and Matt Boswell. On Aug. 13, Get The Led Out will take the stage at the Carrington Pavilion. Get The Led Out is considered one of if not the premier Led Zeppelin tribute artists.