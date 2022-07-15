Tickets still available for Justin Moore concert in Danville

Tickets remain available for the return on Saturday of country music singer and songwriter Justin Moore to Danville. He will perform in concert at the Carrington Pavilion, where he will be joined by the Desert City Ramblers.

Local artist Matt Boswell will open the show, and he will bring the Hillbilly Blues Band with him.

Tickets are on sale at www.danvilleharvestjubilee.org.

On Saturday, all tickets are $5 more. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Pepsi Building (next to the Carrington) on Saturday. There is an ATM right outside the gates.

Concertgoers in the general admission area can bring in chairs and blankets, but no tents or umbrellas. Food and drink will be available at the show. Outside drinks and food are not allowed.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

Danville Harvest Jubilee has two more shows this summer. On July 30, singer/songwriter Brantley Gilbert will perform. Gilbert has released five albums over the years. He has also written songs for Colt Ford and Jason Aldean. His latest single, "Rolex on a Redneck," with Aldean, was released in March.

Singer/songwriter George Birge will be a special guest at the July 30 concert. He is the former lead singer and guitarist of Waterloo Revival. Birge made waves last year with his tongue-in-cheek viral hit, “Beer Beer, Truck Truck.”

On Aug. 13, Get The Led Out will take the stage at the Carrington Pavilion. Get The Led Out is considered one of if not the premier Led Zeppelin tribute artists.