Danville Public Schools recently announced the school-wide spelling bee winners.

Students had the opportunity to compete as a district on March 4 at O.T. Bonner Middle School.

The District Spelling Bee winner was Benjamin Kassa, from Schoolfield Elementary School, and Deliza Patel, from Forest Hills Elementary School, was the runner up.

All participants will go on to compete at The Local Area Spelling Bee at 3 p.m Saturday at Averett University in the Blount Chapel.

School winners are:

Forest Hills: First place, Xavier Ingram; second place, Deliza Patel

E.A. Gibson Elementary: First place, Mia Totten; second place, D'Zariah Farmer

G.L.H. Johnson Elementary: First place, Isaiah Scott; second Place, Jayron Rodgers-Smith

Park Avenue Elementary: First place, Owen Davis; second place, Bryson Bass

Schoolfield Elementary: First place, Benjamin Kassa; second place, Jaylen Scott

Woodberry Hills: First place, Aden Smith; second place, Cameron Dawson

O.T. Bonner Middle: First place, Laylani Howard; second place, Kamsi Ezugwu

First place, Laylani Howard; second place, Kamsi Ezugwu Westwood Middle: First place, Rayaan Ahmad; second place, Lillian Grace