United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County taps new president/CEO

The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County announced the appointment of Cathy Gore as its new president/CEO.

Gore previously worked for Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services as the director of business and financial services for the prevention services division.

A native of Pittsylvania County, Gore received her degree in business administration from Liberty University.

She is known in the community for her work on multiple boards of directors, including Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association, The Arc of Southside and Pilot International.

“I’m excited to continue working in the nonprofit arena and to be leading the organization’s strategies that address multiple social issues," she said. "No one organization can make our community stronger. Through the United Way we can support programs that provide services for the building blocks of a good life: education, health and financial stability.”

Gore replaces Jennifer Smith who is retiring at the end of the month.

“With Cathy’s nonprofit experience, she will be able to step right in to continue to move the United Way forward," said Lee Smallwood, chair of the board of Directors, “It is vital to appeal to a younger generation of donors who want to be more involved in the work of a nonprofit”.

Cathy and her husband, Mark, live in Brosville.