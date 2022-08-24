United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County taps Telly Tucker as 2022 campaign chair

The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County recently selected Telly Tucker, president of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, as its 2022 campaign chair.

Tucker takes over for Austin Scher, general manager for the Otterbots, who helped United Way navigate fundraising last year.

“Over my career, I’ve witnessed firsthand the community impact of United Way’s work," Tucker said. "This work has never been more important than it is today, and we need everyone in the community to come together to support this great work. I’m looking forward to leading the efforts to ensure resources are available to continue building a strong and healthy Dan River Region.”.

“It is exciting that Telly has returned to Danville and will provide leadership as campaign chair and help spread the word of how the United Way campaign is to making a positive impact for the citizens of Danville and Pittsylvania County,” United Way Board Chair Lee Smallwood said.

The campaign chair lends visibility and energy to the campaign, providing presentations to employee and community groups, pitching in at events like the Sept. 27 kick-off and generating enthusiasm for the campaign throughout the community.

Telly Tucker joined the Institute as the first president on May 31. In this role, he provides leadership as the Institute continues its mission to catalyze regional economic transformation. Tucker served five years as the director of economic development for the city of Danville, where he experienced success helping to revive the Southern Virginia economy.

Tucker has held various board appointments over the years including with the Leadership Center for Excellence Board of Regents and George Mason University President’s Innovation Advisory Council. He has received the prestigious Certified Economic Development designation granted by the International Economic Development Council in Washington, D.C., and has been named to the Virginia 500 most powerful and influential leaders in business, government, politics and education for two consecutive years.

Tucker is an accomplished pianist, a Lynchburg native and obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in international business and Spanish from James Madison University.