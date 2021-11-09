Veteran profile: For Callands man, his service was about sacrifice

Callands resident T.J. Haraway was deployed twice to Afghanistan as a U.S. Marine.
There, he was on the lookout for explosive devices and enemy fighters known for making IEDs (improvised explosive devices).
“I was patrolling, looking for IEDs, detaining bad guys, dealing with locals,” said Haraway, 30. “We did a lot of patrols, constantly looking for IEDs.”
Just two weeks into his first deployment in late 2010, he had already seen two trucks get blasted apart. In another incident, a member of another squad was blown up by an IED while walking, Haraway said.
The 2009 Tunstall High School graduate served with the Marine Corps from 2009-13, receiving his basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina.
Following infantry school, he was sent to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He also trained in California and Northern Virginia before being deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.
After seven months, he was returned to Camp Lejeune and later deployed to Afghanistan again.
“We worked with the Afghan army a lot the second time,” Haraway said.
He witnessed heartbreaking scenes there, including kids without their parents — parents who were likely participating in the fighting, Haraway said. He saw people sleeping on the ground and the country’s opium fields.
“They had a lot of houses made of mud,” he said. “It was a really nasty country, no electricity. We ran everything off generators.”
Haraway recalled sleeping inside a hut on a cot, as well as in the sand and in an abandoned horse stable.
While in Afghanistan, he learned to appreciate life’s basics.
“You can’t go there and just buy a bar of soap over there,” he said, adding that such items were difficult to come by. “We got care packages from home, from friends and family. My Mom sent me a lot of care packages.”
He and his fellow Marines would get into fire fights with the enemy, who would run away when Haraway and others would shoot back.
“Sometimes they would shoot mortars, rocket-propelled grenades,” he said.
Haraway remembered when he was almost hit by a rocket-propelled grenade. He and a gunner, a lieutenant and an Afghan interpreter were patrolling an area, talking to members of the Afghan army who were engaged in a fire fight with the Taliban.
“It was a close call,” he said. “You could hear it explode behind the truck. It was maybe 50 yards away. We all jumped back in the truck.”
He joined the Marines because “I just knew it would be a good experience. I think everybody should do it at one time or another,” he said.
For Haraway, his service was about sacrifice, putting other people before himself and just being willing to get the job done, he said.
Since coming home to the Dan River Region in 2013, Haraway has worked as a mailman with the U.S. Postal Service.
He and his wife, Courtney Haraway, just got married Oct. 10.
Even before joining the Marines, T.J. spent time helping people out. He volunteered with Brosville Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue from 2007 to 2016, even participating when visiting home during his service.