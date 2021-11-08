Veteran profile: Former Danville mayor says he 'grew up a lot' in stint as Army medic in Vietnam

“A lot of the patients weren’t there for very long,” he said. “We were an evacuation hospital. We kept them there until they were well enough to be transported.”

But with the locals, Gilstrap and other medics had an unspoken understanding.

“I didn’t speak Vietnamese, but we were able to communicate without actually speaking,” he said. “They didn’t speak English, but they understood your kindness. They understood you cared for them.”

Besides witnessing traumatic injuries, Gilstrap and the rest of the medical crew were under constant bombardment the Vietcong.

“One night, we received 140 rounds of rocket fire that hit us at the hospital,” he said. “Many evenings, we would have an emergency set-up where we would be armed and guarding the border of our hospital.”

There were firefights with the enemy.

“We would shoot them and then treat them,” Gilstrap said. “You had to or they would kill you.”

Gilstrap’s experience in Vietnam made a major impact on his life.

“That’s when I decided to go back to school and get my degree from Clemson,” he said.