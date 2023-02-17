Members of the Virginia-Carolina Scottish Society celebrated the annual Hogmanay party recently. Hogmanay is the Scots word for the last day of the year and is synonymous with the celebration of the new year in the Scottish manner. The origins of this traditional celebration are unclear, but it may be derived from Norse and Gaelic observances of the winter solstice. The first appearance of Hogmanay in the Scots language came in 1604. These parties include visiting the homes of friends and neighbors, traditional Scottish food and drink, music and celebrating certain Scottish traditions.