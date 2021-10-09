Virginia Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron earns top award for second consecutive year

Virginia Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron was recognized for earning the 2021 Quality Cadet Unit Award for the second consecutive year.
Danville Squadron met award criteria as a cadet program, offering opportunities in STEM education, character development, leadership and other critical areas of youth development. Danville Squadron offered opportunities for hands-on flights in Civil Air Patrol airplanes, training for performing in an honor guard and color guard at public ceremonies, as well as performing public service projects in the area, including helping clean at God’s Storehouse and serving at COVID-19 vaccination sites.
To earn the Quality Cadet Unit Award, Squadrons must meet or exceed challenging objective criteria. This year’s award, which covered a time frame of one year from August 2020 to August 2021, was earned by meeting a minimum of six criteria out of 10. Some examples included maintaining a minimum number of cadets on the roster, ensuring new cadets that joined promoted and earned their first achievement in eight weeks, and that a certain number of cadets had met their first milestone award, transitioning from cadet airman to noncommissioned officer.
Criteria also focused on activities including a certain number of cadets completing their first orientation flight (cadets that join can take advantage of five powered and five non-powered flights for free), a certain number of cadets finishing encampment (week-long cadet leadership camp) and that the unit had participated in an external aerospace education or leadership activity.
"The hard work and dedication of the squadron, from both our adult leaders and our cadets, are evident in earning this award," Capt. Michael Duncan, Danville Squadron’s commander and a CAP pilot, said. "Congratulations to all!"
“Earning this award demonstrates that a unit is healthy and thriving," Virginia Wing’s Commander, Col. Liz Sydow said. "This past year was particularly challenging because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to membership growth across the state into the next year as we continue to safely have in-person activities again, shaping our nation’s future leaders.”
The Virginia Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, with 22 squadrons spread throughout the commonwealth has approximately 2,000 members, 12 light aircraft, 29 multi-purpose vehicles and two cargo vans. These assets are available to federal, state and local governments, emergency responders and law enforcement agencies to perform search and rescue, homeland security, disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and counter-drug missions.
For more information on the Virginia Wing, visit vawg.cap.gov.