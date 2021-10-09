Virginia Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron earns top award for second consecutive year

Virginia Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron was recognized for earning the 2021 Quality Cadet Unit Award for the second consecutive year.

Danville Squadron met award criteria as a cadet program, offering opportunities in STEM education, character development, leadership and other critical areas of youth development. Danville Squadron offered opportunities for hands-on flights in Civil Air Patrol airplanes, training for performing in an honor guard and color guard at public ceremonies, as well as performing public service projects in the area, including helping clean at God’s Storehouse and serving at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

To earn the Quality Cadet Unit Award, Squadrons must meet or exceed challenging objective criteria. This year’s award, which covered a time frame of one year from August 2020 to August 2021, was earned by meeting a minimum of six criteria out of 10. Some examples included maintaining a minimum number of cadets on the roster, ensuring new cadets that joined promoted and earned their first achievement in eight weeks, and that a certain number of cadets had met their first milestone award, transitioning from cadet airman to noncommissioned officer.