Virginia Legal Aid Society

Virginia Legal Aid Society to host virtual town hall meeting March 28

The Virginia Legal Aid Society is trying to find the most pressing legal problems in the community in an upcoming virtual town hall meeting.

The responses will help the society create a strategic plan that will guide the group's direction from 2023 through 2027.

The town hall for people living in Danville and Pittsylvania County is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 28. The town hall is available online at tinyurl.com/DanvilleTownHall or via phone at 650-419-1505. When asked, the access code is 219777515#.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting may find additional meetings at www.facebook.com/VaLegalAidSociety or by calling 434-455-3099.

Virginia Legal Aid Society provides free civil legal services to low-income families and individuals from Central, Southside and Western Tidewater Virginia. The group's attorneys and paralegals help

  • domestic violence survivors obtain protection from their abusers,
  • tenants facing eviction stay in their homes,
  • consumer receive protection from predatory loans and
  • people receive the government benefits they deserve.

The nonprofit law firm is also distributing a survey to get additional feedback from the communities it serves. To fill out the survey, go to https://tinyurl.com/VLASsurvey2022.

