Wade Collins reelected as president

Wade Collins, director of operations for Fire Safe Safety Services, was reelected as association president for the Virginia Association of Hazardous Materials Response Specialists on Sept. 23 during the annual conference in Newport News.

He was appointed to his second two year term.

“It is an honor to continue service to members of Virginia’s hazardous materials response community,” Collins said. “The men and women serving in hazardous materials response handle some of the most dangerous emergency calls in the commonwealth.”

The association advocates for hazardous materials response team members throughout Virginia. Association members exchange information on a state-wide basis, interface with national organizations, develop a common inventory list of response resources and promote resource sharing within the commonwealth.

The group promotes the standardization of techniques, equipment training and team training among all members. It also aims to unite all first responders engaged in hazardous materials response with best practices and provide support to hazardous materials response teams.

Collins serves on the National Fire Protection Association’s Hazardous Materials Technical Committee.

Fire Safe Safety Services is a regional educator for civilian, business and governmental emergency response training, a service provider for fire extinguishers, vent hood cleaning, AEDs and other safety products maintaining its headquarters in Danville. It is a member of the Commonwealth Home Health Care Group.