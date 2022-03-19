Walking through the past: Danville Historical Society restarts tours

It’s called “the house that tobacco built.” Located at 862 Main St., the Penn-Wyatt House is connected to more than 130 years of Danville’s history.

The original owner, James Penn, came from a tobacco family in Patrick County. He arrived in the River City after serving in the Civil War, building the Main Street property in 1876.

Later on, he built one of the area’s first international tobacco dealerships, Pemberton & Penn.

His home featured everything from hand-painted mirrors to stained glass pocket doors, elegant mantels and formal parlors. Stepping inside is like taking a trip through time. And soon you’ll be able to do just that.

A trip through time

Now that the weather’s warming up and COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, the Danville Historical Society will be restarting guided walking tours over the next three months. There will be three types available as of May 1.

“With the end of COVID in sight, relaunching the tours was a top priority,” said Danville Historical Society President Robin Marcato. “They’ve always been incredibly popular, and we know they are a draw for out of town visitors.”

Created in 1971, the society has been preserving the city’s history for more than 50 years. Want to know about the ties between Danville and the San Francisco Giants? Maybe you’d like to read handwritten notes from Jefferson Davis or documents sent to one Danville woman by dozens of world leaders? It’s all preserved by the society.

In some cases, that means building exhibits at the group’s 406 Cabell St. headquarters. The society also shares history through articles at its website, danvillehistory.org and by talking to local groups. And the third way they help keep history alive is through these tours.

Think of this like a storytelling session, for which Danville has more than 200 years of history to draw from.

There’s the Langhorne House, which served as the childhood home of Nancy and her sister, Irene. Lady Nancy Astor would move to England, marry a member of the British Parliament and win his former seat. She became the first woman to serve as a member of Parliament in the House of Commons. Irene, meanwhile, married the artist Charles Dana Gibson and became the model for his iconic “Gibson Girl” artwork in the early 20th century.

You can also learn about Hotel Danville. When it was finished in 1927, the eight-story structure became the city’s second skyscraper. For more than 80 years, thousands of people stayed there while visiting this community. Tobacconists, tourists and even Eleanor Roosevelt stopped by. Now used for senior housing, the building has plenty of stories to share.

And then there’s Neopolis. At times labeled as “Danville’s charming daughter” in an 1885 sketchbook of the city, Neopolis was the community that came to life on the north side of the Dan River. Also known as North Danville, it became North Main Street and a place where you can still find several Victorian homes.

Let’s share some stories

Three tours start back up on May 1.

First up is The Secrets Inside. It’s a tour of Danville’s Millionaires’ Row, a part of the Old West End Historic District. As Danville grew thanks to the tobacco and textile industries, the wealthy elite started building houses in the Old West End. Most of these homes were built in the late 19th and early 20th century, each offering its own unique style.

Some of these are massive structures, with an average size of more than 6,000 square feet. This 90-minute tour gives people a look at what life was like for the city’s wealthiest residents around the turn of the century.

Second, you can learn why There’s a Story Here. This is a tour of the Holbrook-Ross District, the city’s first neighborhood for African American professionals that was created shortly after the Civil War.

This easy 60-minute walk leads to the site of the first local public school for African Americans in the 1870s, a home where the civil rights movement was nurtured and others throughout the area.

Third, you can hear Tales of Tobacco, Textiles and Trains. This is a tour of the Tobacco Warehouse District. The district, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, includes 532 contributing buildings.

Danville is known as the birthplace of innovative sales practices such as the “Danville System” of tobacco auctions and the “Danville Plan” of allotting sales time on a poundage basis rather than by sales days to individual markets.

On this tour, you’ll see the best of industrial architecture constructed in Danville during that period. You’ll also learn a little about the history of the buildings and the current or future use of them.

It’s also a good way to learn about how the railroad came to the River City. Whitmell Tunstall, a Chatham lawyer and member of the General Assembly, pushed for that from 1838 to 1847, eventually convincing the other lawmakers to sign off on a route from Richmond to Danville. It was finished in 1856 and played a major role in the city’s growth, as now tobacco and later textiles could be shipped much quicker.

Things to know

Now that you know what the tours are, let’s talk about how to sign up. Reservations are required for the guided tours. That means an $8 fee for adults. All kids 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.

Tours are offered daily, with times shifting due to weather. To check for available times or to sign up, just call the society at 434–770–1386. When you call, they ask that you give your name, the number of people in your party and phone number so they can call you back. If you’d prefer emailing the group, that’s available too. Just send an email to danvillehistorical@gmail.com.

Brian Carlton’s work has been featured by the Associated Press, BBC, Public Broadcasting’s “100 Days in Appalachia” project and Policygenius, among others. The 20-year veteran journalist also spent 10 years as a newspaper editor in Waynesboro and later Martinsville.