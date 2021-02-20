WATCH NOW: He's a who's who among lawyers — literally

To get the car back quickly, Williams advised the man not to make the latest payment, and when it was time the bank could repossess the car, it towed the car out of the impoundment lot, as was its legal right. Then the bank sold the car back to the man.

Changes in time

Through his nearly six decades in law, Williams has seen changes. They include “a tend toward more liberal application of the law,” he said.

He also saw the development and rise of the public defenders’ office. Before that, “lawyers were expected to take court-appointed cases. The fees were not much, but you had the duty to defend people.” He once had three such cases in the Virginia Supreme Court at the same time, he said.

When he started in law, lawyers didn’t advertise, but now lawyers hawk their services all over television, he said.

“I like to be known as somebody who is profession and efficient in the courtroom,” and to get new clients from referrals built on a strong reputation, he said. Advertising, on the other hand, “has made the profession of law more like a trade than a profession.”