WATCH NOW: Smokestack Theatre Company presents 'It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' free starting Friday

Smokestack Theatre Company is adapting to the current COVID-19 restrictions by presenting an annual show — “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” — on demand and free to everyone.

For the second year, Smokestack Theatre Company returns with with the holiday tradition starting Friday on Broadway on Demand. Using the promo code “smokestack” anyone can enjoy this 90-minute show for free. The show is available Friday-Saturday and again on Dec. 24-26.

The holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” is performed as a 1940’s radio show. Featuring an ensemble cast of local talent that bring a few dozen characters to the stage, as well as Foley Artists creating sound effects, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

To access on a computer or mobile device, Smokestack recommends Google Chrome as the web browser for optimal streaming. From a tablet or smartphone, download the free BOD app on Apple Store and Google Play. Also, the BOD App may be downloaded on AppleTV or Roku. Airplay and Chromecast feature is also supported.