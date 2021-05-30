Water adventures await in the River City

"It's a very fun, relaxing program that people enjoy," siad Connor Russell, the outdoor program coordinator for parks and recreation.

For those with more experience who want to step up the adventures, there's kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddle programs on the calendar throughout the summer.

Boat and board rentals are available at Danville's Abreu-Grogan Park starting on Memorial Day weekend, officially kicking off a summer of water recreation in the River City.

"Also, we offer private programming centered all around water activities," Ham said. With customizable offerings, folks can sign up for tailored private sessions by themselves, with their family or with a group.

Parks and recreation will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines — like cleaning equipment often — but the lifted mandates make it possible to expand programs to pre-pandemic levels.

One simple aspect alone has helped: being able to revive shuttling services to river sites.

And for people who would rather enjoy the water from the shore, Danville's Riverwalk Trail continues to grow providing place to walk, run or bike while enjoying a tranquil nature setting nestled between parks and a bustling downtown.