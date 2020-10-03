WHAT'S UP DOC: During COVID-19, take care of your mental health

When it comes to protecting ourselves during the current COVID-19 pandemic, it can be easy to focus exclusively on physical health — making sure we are following CDC guidelines, practicing social distancing and doing everything we can to keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe and healthy.

All those things are very important. But there is another important facet of our health that we should not ignore during this time: our mental health. Today, as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, it is more essential than ever.

Our mental health has a big influence on our overall health and well-being. Not only does it affect how productive we are at work, how we make decisions and how we cope with stress, but it can also affect our physical health.

Take stress for example. Stress can have a direct impact on our immune system, and when we are not able to cope with stress adequately, it can compromise our body’s ability to fight off illness.