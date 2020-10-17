WHAT'S UP DOC? Primary care providers help you stay ahead of the curve

Since the onset of COVID-19, many of us have probably focused more intently on our health than ever before — paying close attention to how we are feeling, staying alert to any signs that we might not be well and doing what we can to stay healthy.

While a pandemic is certainly a bad thing, being more in tune with and focused on our health is definitely a good thing.

Typically, most of us will visit a doctor when we are sick, experiencing a new health problem or are in pain. However, to truly optimize our health, it is important that we visit our primary care provider for regular check-ups — even when we are well.

Annual physical exams can play a very important role in your health.

While a yearly examination may seem unnecessary, especially if you feel great, this regular visit with your primary care provider can offer valuable help in preventing health surprises and setbacks down the road.

Early diagnosis of many conditions — from cancer to heart disease and other ailments — offers the best chance to achieve the best outcome possible and help keep you on the road to good health.