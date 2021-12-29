Winners announced for Danville light show

Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the winners of the 2021 Community Holiday Light Show after tallying “Best in Show” votes.

A portion of the show’s proceeds go to benefit local charities or nonprofits that patrons voted for at the end of the show’s route.

“We’re so happy to have been able to have a full version of the light show in 2021, as we had to scale back Children’s Village and photos with Santa last year,” said special events coordinator Taylor Roberts. “This year’s light show was a huge success, and we thank everyone who supported our event in any capacity.”

These winners — along with their respective charities/nonprofits — will receive a portion of proceeds:

First place, Trophy and Sign Center, God’s Pit Crew

Trophy and Sign Center, God’s Pit Crew Second, Dan River FFA, Claire Parker Foundation

Dan River FFA, Claire Parker Foundation Third, Old House Life and Ramsey Restoration, Friends of the Old West End

Old House Life and Ramsey Restoration, Friends of the Old West End Fourth, The Hughes Center, Smokestack Theatre

The Hughes Center, Smokestack Theatre Fifth, Goodyear, United Way of Danville Pittsylvania County

Goodyear, United Way of Danville Pittsylvania County Sixth, Danville Krampus, Danville-Pittsylvania County Cancer Association

The 2021 Community Holiday Light Show welcomed a total of 11,500 people, 3,189 cars and 23 buses. The amount of money donated for “Best in Show” to nonprofits totaled $4,000 and gate worker groups earned over $13,706. Lidl, a repeat sponsor of the event, donated more than 3,000 cookies for attendees to enjoy.

Additionally, Children’s Village hosted 5,374 people, where 1,434 photos with Santa were taken.

Those wishing to participate in the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show by volunteering or building a display may contact special events at 434-793-4636. There is no cost to enter a display.