With hearts of dedication, volunteers make the difference through pandemic

Special to the Register & Bee
When seeing Ruth Caswell, a bubbly, witty woman with a near-constant smile on her face, it’s hard to imagine that a past like her’s could turn into the fulfilling future it’s become.
“I had nowhere to live, nowhere to go. I was on the streets,” Caswell said after she left her ex-husband. “I saw how other people didn’t have anywhere to go and how they had to get food. I learned from them how to get food to eat when you had no money.”
Caswell recalled going to restaurants and ordering water, which was free, while watching for other diners to finish their meal.
“If somebody left some food laying on the table, we’d grab it and run and eat,” Caswell said.
As her own personal circumstances improved with time, she met her new loving husband, Craig Caswell, and they started a new life together in Blairs. However, the time Ruth spent as a homeless individual remained in her conscience.
“I thought, ‘I don’t want nobody going through that,’” she said.
From that point on, more than 20 years ago, Caswell discovered a sense of duty — a call to help others. She started volunteering and learning the ropes on the other end of the spectrum, the one where she provided individuals with assistance instead of seeking it herself.
About a decade ago, Caswell began directing the Adventist Community Service program at the Piney Forest Seventh-day Adventist Church in Danville. Every Tuesday, she and a group of other church volunteers passed out essentials to anyone exhibiting a need.
On the first and second Tuesdays of the month, the program provided bread, clothing and furniture. On each month’s third and fourth Tuesdays, volunteers gave guests enough groceries to last one week.
“Usually by the third week of the month, most people start running out of their food stamps,” Caswell said. “The reason why I found that out, was I started asking social services and told them what I was doing.”
Caswell also formed solid relationships with area nonprofit organizations that provide community members with essential grocery items, which helped the church’s ministry grow. She also invited guests to church on Saturdays and encouraged them to join the congregation for a free meal — handmade by Caswell and other church volunteers — following the service.
When the coronavirus pandemic closed church doors across the nation in March, the church at the corner of Franklin Turnpike and Piney Forest Road was no different. While Pastor Luis Beltre Jr. quickly adapted an online service from his home, the service ministry came to a screeching halt.
“When COVID-19 hit, we as a church had to make the difficult decision to initially cancel our in-person church services and ministries across the board, including our Adventist Community Service,” Beltre said. “But as time progressed we realized our community needed our services now more than ever.”
Even though Caswell couldn’t serve the community in the same way she had for the past several years due to the sudden social distancing requirements, the woman who remembered what it felt like to be hungry during a time of crisis knew there had to be a way to help those who depended on the church’s outreach ministry.
The church member quickly pitched an idea to the pastor — and the two agreed that it was so creative, so inventive and so socially distanced that it just might work.
“Fortunately, Ruth came up with an out-of-the-box idea to serve the community safely and effectively,” Beltre said. “She developed a food box delivery ministry.”
Instead of the community coming to Caswell, Caswell went out into the community. Using her own time and her own vehicle, she bagged groceries and came up with a no-contact delivery method even before national pizza and takeout chains announced similar plans.
“She delivers food boxes to folks in need right to their doorstep,” Beltre said. “This has allowed her to continue to provide much needed food to families in our community throughout the pandemic.”
Some weeks, Caswell delivers to just more than 30 households. Other weeks, that number triples.
The volunteer takes items to each individual that she knows they can use — and yes, she’s gotten to know the families so well over time that she can pick out things individually that each unit would most appreciate.
“There’s certain things that you can do to prepare a meal,” Casewell said. “There’s certain things you can take where if you prepare it, it can last you a whole week if you prepare it right.”
Still hard at work five months into the pandemic, Caswell doesn’t plan to stop the community grocery deliveries any time soon.
“I believe in giving people the things that they need,” she said.
Another population dealing with hunger, homelessness and heartache resides just a few miles north of Danville. They’re the stray, abandoned and surrendered animals at the Pittsylvania Pet Center, located near the base of White Oak Mountain.
There to give them love, attention and affection are an array of passionate staff members and a peaceful army of vigorous volunteers. One of those volunteers, Glori Keen, has been with the shelter for approximately two years.
It’s not the first time Keen’s got her metaphorical paws wet with animal advocacy. When her children were in preschool, Keen volunteered at another animal shelter — but it wasn’t the right fit.
When Keen heard about the Pet Center opening up in 2017, she researched the nonprofit organization and discovered it upheld a no-kill philosophy. She recognized the difference between the new shelter and the one at which she volunteered nearly two decades before, but she wasn’t sure everyone else in the community would do the same.
“I knew they may have a hard time because of the thoughts people probably had about shelters in this area,” Keen said.
Determined to help change the perception, Keen signed up to volunteer.
“I started out walking the dogs,” Keen said.
What she experienced day in and day out was night-and-day compared to her prior volunteerism.
“Everyone there treats the animals so well. They love them like they are their own,” Keen said. “The shy and troubled ones come out of their shells while they are there.”
Walking dogs eventually turned into more — and while Keen won’t brag about her role, others will.
“Glori is an integral part of everything we do,” said James McLaughlin, Pittsylvania Pet Center director. “This woman fosters, volunteers in the shelter, has helped with our food pantry program, transported hundreds of animals to partner organizations and loving homes and donates to our shelter. Glori is such a warm, giving and positive person who gives everything she can to our shelter to help the animals.”
While the Pet Center’s operations certainly changed when the COVID-19 pandemic struck Virginia — the shelter initially shut down — Keen still showed up for her volunteer shifts.
“The reason it was important for me to continue volunteering was because the animals that needed help continued to come to the center — either by owner surrender or strays,” Keen said. “The pandemic didn’t slow the need for help.”
Keen noted her responsibilities at the shelter didn’t drastically change due to COVID-19 — when she’d transport an animal, she’d wear a mask, but that was the biggest difference. She also used a lot more hand sanitizer than before the virus hit.
Following the public shutdown at the outbreak of the virus, the Pet Center opened by appointment only after a few weeks. Over the summer, they switched back to their normal hours with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 safety guidelines in place for staff, volunteers and guests.
Having a positive volunteer experience — and making a difference by continuing to perform her role in the pandemic — Keen encouraged others with a passion for animals to visit their local shelter.
“If you are thinking about volunteering, I’d say, ‘Do it!’ I was very nervous to start volunteering because of the last shelter where I had volunteered. Pittsylvania Pet Center is an amazing place. If you think, ‘Well, I don’t think I could walk dogs due to health issues — or just the heat — they have many other things that they would greatly appreciate to have help with,” Keen said. “There is always an endless amount of laundry. Or what about a fundraiser? If you have a special talent or interest, I’m sure they could figure out a place it could help.”
