With help of community, attire collected for Danville students to attend prom

Countless Danville Public School students will be able to attend prom this year thanks to the efforts of the community. United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County, in collaboration with the Danville Public School Transition Stop, enlisted the community to help provide prom attire to students who lacked the financial means to attend the event. While the Project Promwear drive ran the entire month of March, the largest one-day donation came on March 26 from the Danville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Twenty-five prom dresses/gowns are presented by (from left) Tammy Wright-Warren, chapter member; Sheila Williamson-Branch, president; and Tonja Roberts-Brooks, vice president.

