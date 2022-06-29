With wreath, members honor Pittsylvania County's only Congressional Medal of Honor winner

The Dorothea Henry Chapter of the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution placed a wreath on the grave of Archer T. Gammon, Pittsylvania County's only Congressional Medal of Honor winner, on Flag Day.

On Jan. 11, 1945, while stationed in Belgium during World War II, staff Sgt. Gammon single handedly destroyed a German machine gun position before charging through 2 feet of snow to launch a one-man attack on a Tiger Royal Tank.

He silenced a supporting machine gun emplacement before being killed by a shot from the tank.

He not only was posthumously awarded the medal, but he was also among only 29 medal of honor members to be recognized by the United States government with a ship commissioned in his honor in 1947. The USAT Sgt. T. Gammon was decommissioned In 1973.

The Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR.

For more information, visit www.virginiadar.org/dorothea-henry-chapter.