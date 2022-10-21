 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

  • 0
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

During October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Home will make monetary donation to the Danville Pittsylvania County Cancer Association in honor of each family they serve. "We want to recognize the survivors, people who are currently battling breast cancer and most importantly their families and friends who are a source of encouragement and love,” said Scott Bennett, owner. “We applaud the efforts being made by our staff to raise awareness not only during the month of October for breast cancer awareness but throughout the year as well.” This month, staff members will wear pink on funeral days. “We want to improve the health and awareness of our community in all that we do,” said Keister Whitt, owner. “We as a community support those courageously fighting breast cancer and honor the lives that have been lost to this terrible disease. Over the past few years I have seen organization after organization wear pink in October."

 Contributed photo

Related to this story

Most Popular

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

IMF chief urges aggressive fight against soaring inflation

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund urged global policymakers to stop inflation from becoming “a runaway train″ at a time of extraordinary economic turmoil. The IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva noted that the world economy “has been hit by one shock after another″ — the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of inflation. But reining in rising prices should take priority, she said. “If we do not restore price stability, we will undermine prospects for growth,″ she said. The Federal Reserve and other central banks have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. Georgieva acknowledged that the higher borrowing costs would pinch economic growth, but she urged policymakers to show restraint in spending money to ease the pain.

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

Tax the rich for more EVs? California Democrats split

A California ballot measure that would tax the rich to pay for electric vehicle programs has divided Democrats. Gov. Gavin Newsom is against Proposition 30, which would boost taxes for people making more than $2 million. He says its a giveaway for rideshare company Lyft, which is the primary funder of the initiative. Lyft and other rideshare companies must ensure all their car trips are zero-emission by 2030. But backers of the measure include the California Democratic Party and numerous environmental groups. They say the state needs a lot more money to speed the transition to electric cars and lower planet-warming emissions.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire department shows how flammable Halloween costumes can be

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert