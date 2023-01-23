 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth celebrate 2022 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards seminar experience

Three area high school students — Denver Dalton, Morgan Curtis and Rachel Groom — spoke at the Jan. 12 Riverview Rotary Club meeting. The students were selected by their high school’s Interact Club to attend the 2022 District 7570 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) seminar held at the Virginia Tech Skelton Conference Center on Dec. 2-4. The students enthusiastically highlighted their experiences at the annual event where high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from Winchester to Greenville, Tennessee, were gathered for a weekend full of fun activities, personal growth, leadership and team-building experience and exchanging of ideas. Riverview Rotary, along with other Rotary Clubs, provides financial support for the students to participate in this leadership development experience. Attending the recent meeting are (from left) Cynthia Stephens, Dan River High School assistant advisor; Patricia Moore, Dan River High School Interact advisor; Rachel Groom, Dan River High School; Morgan Curtis, Tunstall High School; Denver Dalton, Tunstall High School and Adrian Nester, Tunstall High School Interact advisor.
