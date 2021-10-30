LIVING WITH CHILDREN: Only way a child learns impulse control is to be punished

At wit’s end, Popeye’s mom asked my advice, which I gave as follows: When Popeye hits, his teacher is to immediately remove him from class, take him to a neutral “holding zone,” and call Mom. As soon as she is able, Mom is to retrieve Popeye from school, take him home, confine him to his room for the remainder of the day and put him to bed immediately after supper. During Popeye’s “rehab,” his parents cleanse his room and he is cleansed of entertainment.

Several weeks into the plan, I received an email from Mom who told me that Popeye’s hitting had all but disappeared. However, when Mom told Popeye’s teachers what I had recommended, they expressed disapproval, saying they were sure Popeye didn’t mean to hit other children. His hitting was “impulsive,” they said, “not deliberate,” and he should not be punished because “he can’t help it.” So instead of calling Mom when Popeye hits, they inform her of any incidents at pick-up. If Popeye has hit someone, Mom takes him home, confines him to his room, and puts him to bed immediately after supper. The teachers don’t know what Mom is doing because she is convinced, and probably rightly so, that if they knew Popeye’s evil mother was inflicting psychological abuse upon him in the form of room confinement, they would not give her accurate information.