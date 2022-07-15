Tags
The Virginia Dream, a basketball team based out of Danville that plays its games at P&HCC, will play in The Basketball Tournament on ESPN later this month.
The church's gym space, already used as a worship area, was saved from the flames.
Danville Public Schools has been looking to hire 60 teachers and some of those positions have been filled.
Whiting-Turner, the contractor tasked with building the Caesars Virginia casino and hotel resort in Schoolfield, held an outreach event for wo…
A Ballou Park business is picking itself right back up following an April fire that damaged its previous location and forced the rental company to move.
From the public health response to the general population's mood, the reaction to a positive COVID-19 test is quite the contrast now-a-days.
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
In Danville, the Caesars Virginia project is expected to be complete in spring 2024.
The former Dan River Inc. finishing building at Schoolfield is nearing its end, as the structure slowly comes down during demolition.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
