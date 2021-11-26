 Skip to main content
Low humidity, windy weather adding fuel to fire danger in Dan River Region
Low humidity, windy weather adding fuel to fire danger in Dan River Region

Low humidity and breezy conditions will add fuel to fire danger Friday across the Dan River Region.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is strongly discouraging outdoor burning. 

"If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available," the weather service wrote in a statement Friday morning.

Humidity is expected to drop to about 30% to 35% Friday afternoon. Combined with northwest winds gusting above 20 mph, conditions will make it possible for fire to spread quickly.

Daytime highs are expected to top out in the mid-40s. 

