August, 23, 1934 May 29, 2023

Mr. Strader passed peacefullly from this life on May 29, 2023, in his sleep. he was a member of Schoolfield Baptist Church, and a 45 year retiree of Dan River Mills, Mr. Strader had been fighting leukemia for several months.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held at Schoolfield Baptist Church, 12 Schoolfield Dr, Danvile, Va at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request that donations be made to the Schoolfield Baptist Church, 12 Schoolfield Dr., Danville, VA 24541 in the name of Loyle Strader, Sr.

The family will receive visitors after the memorial service.

SWICEGOOD / BARKER FUNERAL HOME