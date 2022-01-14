Tags
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., crews from the Danville Fire Department responded to 1819 Glenn St.
Work has begun to prepare for the removal of the former Dan River Inc. finishing building to make way for the Caesars Virginia casino at Schoolfield.
The Dec. 29 incident happened in the area of 649 Jefferson St.
Residents and visitors to Danville soon will be able to zip around on rented electric scooters.
Two North Carolina men — first suspected of shoplifting at Danville's Walmart — are facing multiple charges in a Friday afternoon ruckus that ensued when police tried arrest them.
By the numbers, this is clearly the worse part of the two-year coronavirus pandemic. By the actions of Dan River Region residents — especially when it comes to mask wearing — it would be hard to tell.
On Thursday, the Danville School Board unanimous selected Keisha Averett to fill an interim board seat after Renee Hughes resigned her post in November.
Authorities have arrested a North Carolina suspect in a Jan. 4 burglary of a Danville pawn shop.
Last week, Danville and Pittsylvania County recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, and if projections hold, that figure could easily triple by the end of the month.
DRY FORK — For years on end, the Tunstall Trojans had always been on the losing side when facing the George Washington Eagles.
