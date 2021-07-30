Main Street opens to two-way traffic, officials celebrate with inaugural ride

The vote, the outcome of which was widely expected, came more than a year after council approved the city’s Downtown 2040 Master Plan, which recommended the implementation of two-way traffic, along with plans for park improvements and increased walkability.

Talian said the conversion to two-way traffic been a controversial conversation for the last five years, and while he understands arguments on both sides, after seeing it in action Friday, he is certain this was the right move.

"It just feels so much more like a street, not a speedway," he said.

Main and Church streets were converted to one-way travel in June 1954, one of three proposals to combat automobile congestion on downtown streets. According to the downtown master plan, it ultimately "eroded the pedestrian environment" in the downtown.

Years ago, said Vice Mayor Beau Wright, before the revitalization of downtown, most drivers just wanted to pass through as quickly as possible. People were shopping at places such as The Plaza and other commercial centers, and downtown wasn't the hub of activity that it is today.