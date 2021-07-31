Mandy Alonso breaks the rock as the UVa football team ends productive summer workouts

A grueling nine-week summer conditioning period came to an end Friday morning for the Virginia football team when redshirt senior defensive lineman Mandy Alonso pulled a sledgehammer over his head and slammed it down to “break the rock.”

Teammates showered Alonso in Gatorade at the center of the McCue practice field, enjoying a moment of celebration after an offseason focused on hard work and improvement.

Alonso, who opted to return for a final season of eligibility, was chosen as the player to break the rock thanks to a productive offseason.

“Mandy is unbelievable,” junior linebacker Nick Jackson said. “If you could watch him every workout, you’d be in awe.”

Alonso is among the contingent of players UVa coaches want to take a step forward. The team returns key upperclassmen at nearly every position, but the Cavaliers went just 5-5 last season and ended the year with a disheartening 33-15 loss at Virginia Tech.

Alonso, like many of his peers, has been a solid option for UVa in his career. He’s looking to go from solid to dynamic. Everyone inside the program expects a leap forward from the defensive end with 27 career starts to his name.