Manslaughter charges dismissed against Park Police officers

Descano and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who also argued that the manslaughter case should be allowed to proceed, said in a joint statement that they will appeal Hilton's ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond.

"We believe that a jury should have the opportunity to hear all of the evidence and determine whether these men committed a crime when they shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar," they said.

A statement from Ghaisar's family said the judge's "shameful" ruling "is another affirmation that the system is built to cover up wrongdoing by police in our country."

"These officers shot at Bijan 10 times, including several times as his car rolled away from them into a ditch. That's not fearing for their lives, that's murder," the statement said.

Ghaisar was fatally shot after authorities say he left the scene of an accident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway outside the nation's capital and led officers on a stop-and-go chase.