MORNING BREW: Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce's networking event will be held virtually at 8 a.m. providing. The Chamber's newest innovation Partners, Blue Ridge, Fiberboard, Columbia Forest Products and JTI will be highlighted at the event. Event is virtual with registration available at www.dpchamber.org by calling 434-836-6990 or emailing chamber@dpchamber.org.

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE: Red Cross blood dDrive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Central Health Medical Center, 291 McBride Lane, Gretna. Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

SATURDAY, MARCH 20

CROQUET ON THE LAWN: Celebrate the first day of spring at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, 975 Main St., from noon to 4:30 p.m. Bring a croquet set, picnic food and a team of players. Call to reserve a 90-minute slot: noon to 1:30 p.m.; 1:30 to 3 p.m.; 3 to 4:30 p.m. Set up on one of the side lawns or the the front lawn. Three teams can play per time slot. The event is free to the community, but pre-registration is required by calling 434-793-5644.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24