TODAY, MARCH 4

NAR-ANON MEETINGS RESUMES: Nar-Anon will begin meeting again in person at 6 p.m. at Grace Design United Methodist Church, 1064 Franklin Turnpike. Face masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. The group will meet in the gym portion of the of the church. The local group follows the Nar-anon 12 step program. For more information, call 434-713-4404 or email gracenaranon@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

SCAVENGER HUNT: River District Association announces the launch of the River District Downtown App, Distrx, with a with a scavenger hunt “apptivity” for the community, “You Otter be in the River District.” The scavenger hunt will be from 10 a.m. to noon. There are 11 shy otters hiding around the River District. Solve clues and explore downtown to figure out where the otters are hiding. To participate, download the Distrx app, choose The River District as the district, and then click on the “contest” section to start the hunt! This is a COVID-19-friendly family activity that can be done outside.