Mark
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities are still investigating.
Police believe the victims knew the suspect.
With tens of thousands coming for rock fest in Blairs amid virus surge, 'it's going to be a hot mess,' doctor says
Alarms are sounding among the medical community.
Dominion Energy overcharged its Virginia customers $1.2 billion since 2015, according to testimony filed Friday by a utility expert in an ongoing review of energy monopoly’s finances.
Landen Walker, 17, will undergo another procedure Oct. 1.
The Villano family filed a lawsuit to hold Duke Energy accountable and encourage owners of other low-head dams across the U.S. to remove them, mitigate the danger or at least give rivers users adequate warning of the hidden danger ahead, attorney Kenneth J. Allen said.
Kanyon Wade Guthrie, 23, pleaded guilty to felony homicide and child endangerment.
David Lee Price, 38, of Ringgold, is being held without bond.
Seen as 'a positive step by the community,' August vaccinations jump 50% in Danville, Pittsylvania County
Shots have steadily declined month-over-month until August reversed the downward trend.
Danville and Pittsylvania County also added 84 new cases Wednesday, the most since Feb. 6.