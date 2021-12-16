Pictured below is "Marvella." Did you know that Marvella means "miracle to marvel at; wonderful, extraordinary?" This name fits her... View on PetFinder
Marvella
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pittsylvania County authorities are investigating an arson and homicide after two men were found dead in a burning home Sunday morning.
The man found dead Thursday morning along the Riverwalk Trail in Danville near the S-curves at River Street died by suicide, according to police.
Authorities are investigating a suspected arson and homicide at a residence at 152 W. Prospect St., a property tucked away on a narrow dirt road off Old Mayfield Road in Pittsylvania County just outside the Danville city limits.
Danville officials have decided on a southern location for the second of two planned splash pads in the city. Doyle J. Thomas Park at Green St…
An early Friday morning blaze stemming from a car fire damaged a Danville home, authorities reported.
Exploratory drilling for copper, zinc underway in Pittsylvania County as new environmental coalition forms
A Canadian company is drilling for copper and zinc on private property in Pittsylvania County.
Northam administration lays off 14 state employees — some in Danville — who monitor drinking water because of 'budgeting error'
The office's field directors who are being laid off work in offices in Abingdon, Lexington, Danville, Culpeper, Richmond and Norfolk.
There are now six deaths linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Gretna Health and Rehabilitation Center, Virginia Department of Health data show.
From contractors to coffee shops, it's a season of struggle.
The 100-year-old covered bridge over the Dan River that connected mills at Dan River Inc. is on its way to becoming a pedestrian bridge for users of the Riverwalk Trail.