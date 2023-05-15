Sister With a Secret(2022, Suspense) Kelly Sullivan, Mark Famiglietti LMN, 6 p.m.
Big Daddy(1999, Comedy) Adam Sandier, Joey Lauren Adams Freeform, 6:30 p.m.
Robin Hood(2018, Action) Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx SYFY, 6:30 p.m.
Despicable Me(2010, Children) Steve Carell, Jason Segel Nick, 7 p.m.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle(2017, Action) Cohn Firth, Julianne Moore FX, 7 p.m.
Spies in Disguise(2019, Children) Will Smith, Tom Holland FXM, 7 p.m.
A Time to Kill(1996, Drama) Sandra Bullock, SamLiel L. Jackson POP, 8 p.m.
- Two airlifted after 'serious' crash in Gretna
- Triple the excitement: Danville man wins $150,000 in Powerball
- Danville City Council member charged with DWI
- With casino opening, lawmaker says Monday 'will be remembered as a turning point in history in Danville'
- Visit SoSi: Danville, Pittsylvania County celebrate new tourism brand
- Game on: Opening Monday, temporary casino ushers in new era for Danville
- Gun found in trash can at Gretna Middle School; juvenile charged
- Suspect charged in deadly Sunday evening shooting in Danville
- Back on track: Danville's George Washington High School celebrates new facility, hosting meet for first time in two decades
- Mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, known as Dooce to fans, dead at 47
- McDonald's found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that fell from Happy Meal and burned girl
- Four people displaced in Danville house fire
- While on scene of crash call involving bear, Hurt Volunteer Fire Department engine hit, damaged by vehicle
- From early talks in 2018 to a temporary facility opening Monday, a look back at the path to a casino in Danville
- Update: Missing 40-year-old found safe in Danville
Ghostbusters(1984, Comedy) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd AMC, 8 p.m.
Cinderella(2015, Children) Cate Blanchett, Lily James Disney, 8:30 p.m.
The Proposal(2009, Romance-comedy) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds Freeform, 8:30 p.m.
Troy(2004, Adventure) Brad Pitt, Eric Bana SYFY, 9 p.m.
Rampage(2018, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris TNT, 9:30 p.m.
I, Robot(2004, Science fiction) Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan FX, 10p.m.
