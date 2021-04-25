MY WORD: It's more about Muslims than guns

It would be nice to live in a world where we did not need guns, but I believe that the recent Colorado shooting proves that we actually need more guns. Ahmed Al Aliwi Alissa went into a grocery store on a random day and murdered 10 people. Would it have been unjust for an armed citizen, a good guy with a gun, to shoot Ahmed Alissa after he shot his first victim? If there had been an armed good guy present, then perhaps we would have read about “one murdered” rather than “10 murdered.”
Gun safety courses, gun safes/locks and keeping guns out of the reach of children are great ideas. However, the state of Colorado already had a number of gun control laws in place and yet Ahmed Alissa still murdered 10 people. Not only did Colorado have several gun control laws, but The New York Times reported that Ahmed was actually previously known by the FBI because of his affiliations. I think the Colorado shooting shows the ineffectiveness of gun laws because would-be criminals don’t care about any gun laws. I’ve said before: It’s a heart problem, not a gun problem.
Why is it the case that when a police officer unjustifiably shoots someone we call it “police brutality,” but when a civilian, like Ahmed, shoots 10 other citizens in a grocery store it’s the gun’s fault? Why do police regularly get smeared in the media, but it appears that nobody is wanting to talk about the adherents of Islam? Someone will say, “Muslims are not the only ones committing crimes with guns.” Well, in this instance it was a Muslim using an AR15 pistol; I blame the carrier’s ideologies rather than the gun.
Some will call me a racist for suggesting that Muslims be deported. My response is that Islam is not a race; it is a religion/ideology. Islam can be adhered to by anyone of any skin color. Someone might say that my suggestion is unconstitutional. My first response is that non-Americans (would-be-migrants) do not get to appeal to the American Constitution. My second response would be that if the Supreme Court deemed President Trump’s 2018 travel ban to/from primarily Islamic countries to be constitutional, why would it be unconstitutional to expel the same people that we were, at the time, refusing entrance to?
Some might say, “Caleb, we could make a case that Christianity is a terrorist group.” I invite such challenges! Compare Jesus to Muhammad: Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matt. 22:39). Muhammad said, “Unbelievers are open enemies to you.” (Sura 4:101) and “fight those who believe not in Allah…” (Surah 9:29).
I’m a Christian, but let me close by quoting an atheist, Bill Maher, who said, “I’ve heard it be said, ‘If Americans knew more about Islam they wouldn’t be so afraid.’ Actually, it’s the reverse: I’m sorry to say it, but the more you know about Islam, the more you would be afraid.”
The writer is a resident of Martinsville.