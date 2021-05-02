N.C. teen tops field, leads rookie sweep of two positions

A pair of teenagers ruled the night in the 100-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race that headlined Saturday night’s SoBo Livestreaming Night at the Races Presented by SoBoSpeedway.tv racing program
Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina, took the lead when race leaders Thomas Scott and Trey Crews crashed on the frontstretch and led the final 43 circuits to score his first career NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division victory.
Another teenager, Landon Pembelton, of Amelia, finished second, 1.504 seconds behind Borst, to give the two rookies a sweep of the top two positions in the race. This was Pembelton’s second runner-up finish at South Boston Speedway this season.
“It’s amazing to get your first win,” Borst said, “especially here at South Boston Speedway.
“Even though Pembelton’s a rookie, he is still one of the best out here.”
Borst qualified seventh but quickly moved up to third place. Things unfolded from there.
“I just knew to take my time and just make my way forward,” he said.
“Thomas and Trey got together, and it was one of those deals where you don’t really know where to go. I just tried to get stopped as quickly as I could. I just luckily got through it.”
Pembelton started eighth in the race, and like Borst, steadily moved his way through the field. He advanced into second place with about 25 laps to go but was unable to mount a serious threat to Borst at the end.
“We just came up a little short,” Pembelton remarked.
“I think if I had had 10 or 15 more laps I might could have gotten to his back bumper and maybe done something with him.”
Terry Dease, of Oxford, North Carolina, finished third; Carter Langley, of Zebulon, North Carolina, finished fourth; and Scott, of Efland, North Carolina, battled back to finish fifth in the race that was slowed by three caution flags. Scott led the first 57 laps of the race before being involved in the incident with Crews.
Limited Sportsman
Daniel Moss, of Danville, and Drew Dawson, of Nathalie, split wins in Saturday night’s twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.
The victories were the second wins of the season for both Moss and Dawson.
Moss started second and led every lap in winning the first 25-lap race. Kenny Daniel, of Sutherlin, finished second with Kenny Mills Jr.. of South Boston; Andrew Amos, of Callands; and Brent Younger, of South Boston, rounding out the top five finishers.
Dawson earned his second career Limited Sportsman Division win in the nightcap, edging Younger by just under a second. Daniel finished third with Tony Housman taking fourth place and Amos completing the top five finishers.
The race featured four lead changes among four drivers with Dawson leading twice for a total of 10 laps.
Pure Stock
Nathan Crews. of Long Island, ran his early season win streak to four Saturday night with a victory in the 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock Division race.
Results of the race are unofficial pending a post-race technical inspection.
Crews started at the rear of the field, took the lead from Johnny Layne, of Halifax, on the 12th lap and led the rest of the way, edging Layne by .773 seconds for the win.
Bruce Mayo, of Halifax; Jared Dawson, of Nathalie; and Scott Phillips, of Halifax, rounded out the top five finishers.
Hornets Division
Josh Dawson, of Halifax, scored his third win of the season with a victory in the 15-lap Budweiser Hornets Division race.
Steven Layne, of Nathalie; Kevin Currin, of Chase City; Andrea Ruotolo, of South Boston; and Jason DeCarlo, of Chase City, rounded out the top five finishers.
Next race
NASCAR racing action returns to South Boston Speedway on May 15 with the NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s racing program.
Twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division will headline the night’s six-race card. Action will include a 50-lap Limited Sportsman Division race, twin 15-lap races for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division.
The race day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Practice will begin at 4 p.m., and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying will start at 6 p.m., and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.
Advance adult general admission tickets for the May 15 race are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, May 14. Adult general admission tickets at the gate on race day are priced at $15 each. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
Chandler is the director of public relations for South Boston Speedway.