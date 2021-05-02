N.C. teen tops field, leads rookie sweep of two positions

Pembelton started eighth in the race, and like Borst, steadily moved his way through the field. He advanced into second place with about 25 laps to go but was unable to mount a serious threat to Borst at the end.

“We just came up a little short,” Pembelton remarked.

“I think if I had had 10 or 15 more laps I might could have gotten to his back bumper and maybe done something with him.”

Terry Dease, of Oxford, North Carolina, finished third; Carter Langley, of Zebulon, North Carolina, finished fourth; and Scott, of Efland, North Carolina, battled back to finish fifth in the race that was slowed by three caution flags. Scott led the first 57 laps of the race before being involved in the incident with Crews.

Limited Sportsman

Daniel Moss, of Danville, and Drew Dawson, of Nathalie, split wins in Saturday night’s twin 25-lap Limited Sportsman Division races.

The victories were the second wins of the season for both Moss and Dawson.

Moss started second and led every lap in winning the first 25-lap race. Kenny Daniel, of Sutherlin, finished second with Kenny Mills Jr.. of South Boston; Andrew Amos, of Callands; and Brent Younger, of South Boston, rounding out the top five finishers.