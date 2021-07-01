Nate
Nate is a delightful senior dog that will steal your heart! This fellow is about 8 or 9 years old... View on PetFinder
Following the fatal tubing accident at a dam in Eden, N.C., that left at least four people dead earlier this month, Danville officials are lik…
James G. March died of injuries at Sovah Health-Danville.
Marijuana legalization starts July 1. Addressing the impact of prohibition is unfinished work. A messy process to legalize the drug is ahead.
Kisare Bundy had been on probation for most of his adult life when, at 22, a marijuana possession charge sent him to prison for just under a decade.
WATCH NOW: Next week it'll be game over for skill machines, a move that angers Danville businesses, players
Starting Thursday, electronic games of chance will no longer be allowed in the commonwealth.
The sheriff's office is not releasing the names of the victims until their relatives can be notified.
- Updated
Effective Thursday, it will be illegal to intentionally release a balloon outdoors. The civil offense is punishable by a $25 fine per balloon.
With help of DNA, cold Colorado case unthaws, leading police to Danville suspect serving time in another slaying
- Updated
Steven Cumberbatch was convicted in a 2008 deadly stabbing. Now he's back in Denver facing charges in a 1994 slaying.
Jun. 25—A North Carolina man was unloading groceries when a growl warned him something was near his car. As he heard the noise and saw his chickens scatter, Scott Jackson told news outlets he spotted a bobcat in his Moore County driveway. That's when the animal reportedly climbed onto his back and took him down. "He had me face down in the carport," Jackson said about the encounter earlier ...
The change will occur as of September.
- Updated
The rest of his 10-year sentence was suspended.