Nelson commissioners at stalemate over permit for Faber banquet hall

"One of the reasons that all these details have become so complex, I think, is because of the current character and the established pattern of development in the area," board of supervisors representative Ernie Reed said. "I don’t know that these proffers would satisfy that in my mind because its very clear to me that this would change the character and pattern of development in the area."

East District Commissioner Charles Amante disagreed the structure would change the character of the area.

"You look at the building, the architecture of the building, the design of the building, I'm OK with that ... I'm leaning towards being OK with this, I just want to make sure we have the conditions in line here," Amante said.

Sklar said he felt the incoming traffic for evening events would have a low impact on neighbors.

"We are very concerned about the safety of people that live in the community and certainly the people that are coming and visiting," Sklar said.

Commissioners previously tabled the request during its June meeting after noting several issues they had with the application. Since then, the applicants have had the opportunity to attempt to address those issues.