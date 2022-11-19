New members enshrined in Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame

The Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame inducted nine new members into the elite group last week.

The organization was formed in December 2013 with the mission to promote achievements of current or former residents who have left a lasting mark on youth sports program in Pittsylvania County.

Held Nov. 13, the eighth annual induction ceremony enshrined Lindi Michelle Beamon Bailey, Jesse William (Bill) Bennett Jr., Jacob Gruse, Shirley Kinsley, Eddy Lloyd, Joe Mantiply, W. Neal Oakes, Calvin (C.L.) Scarce and Calvin Takata.

Oakes and Kinsley received the “Hampton Wilkins Spirit Award,” a category added in 2020 to recognize individuals who demonstrate qualities of a cheerleader and supporter of a locality and the people who make up the community, especially young people. Hampton Wilkins received that first award and it is named in his honor.

Not counting the recent ceremony, there have been 85 inductees since 2014, including H.F. Haymore, Ronnie Haymore, David Bullins, George Henderson, Tink Richardson, Robert Prunty, Ferrell Edmunds, Haywood Crider, Jackie Hardy and Peyton Sellers.

New inductees

Lindi Michelle Beamon Bailey: Former star athlete in baseball, cheerleading, softball and volleyball at Blairs Middle School, Tunstall High School, earning many awards, all-district and all-state teams; Recruited by Averett University, catcher for softball team, earned USA All Conference and All-State honors; represented USA on the USA team in Holland & Belgium; Averett’s Female Student Athlete of the Year 2002; inducted into Averett’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008; coached volleyball with Pittsylvania County Youth Sports.

Jesse William (Bill) Bennett Jr.: Former Dan River athlete, captain and co-captain in baseball and basketball, all-district four years; played baseball and basketball at Ferrum Junior College; played semi-pro baseball in Henry's Mill County League; teacher, coach and principal at Coates Elementary when it was in the Pittsylvania County school system; principal at Spring Garden Elementary School and Southside Elementary School; retired after 32 years in public school systems.

Jacob Gruse: Former teacher and coach, Dan River High School basketball, leading the teams to four straight state tournament appearances, one state runner-up finish, one state final four, two state final eight appearances, Region B championship in 2012, three regular season Dogwood District championships; Dogwood District Coach of the Year three times; Region B Coach of the Year 2012; Danville Register & Bee All-Metro Coach of the Year four times; assistant coach at West Virginia University Institute of Technology; assistant basketball coach at Averett University; Gruseis currently the basketball coach at Cave Springs High School in Roanoke with two state championship wins.

Shirley Kinsley (posthumous): Selected for the 2022 "Hampton Wilkins Spirit Award" with more than 20 years of providing support to Gretna youth sports; one of the founders of the Gretna Youth Basketball program; has donated financially by purchasing uniforms, equipment and feeding the players; provided transportation to practices and games, and helped secure a bus and ensure maintenance for transporting the youth to games; on one occasion, the wrong uniforms were received for a team and she personally altered more than 50 jerseys; she sewed the American flag on uniforms.

Eddy Lloyd: Tunstall High School graduate and football athlete and school newspaper's sports editor; graduate of Radford College; returned to Pittsylvania County and coached the Whitmell Indians in the inaugural year of the PC Youth Football Program; served more than 30 years as teacher/coach in Pittsylvania County, to include assistant athletic director for Chatham High School, basketball coach at Tunstall High School and Pittsylvania Youth Basketball; He wrote a sports column for the Register & Bee, Martinsville Bulletin and the (Chatham) Star-Tribune (Lloyd's Lowdown), covering primarily high school sports and summer league baseball; author of "No Place Like Home" which chronicles a Virginia high school basketball miracle, the story of Cave Spring Basketball under Coach Jacob Gruse.

Joe Mantiply: Graduate of Tunstall High School; selected by the New York Mets in the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft, but chose to attend college first and committed to pitch at Virginia Tech; while at Virginia Tech he was once again drafted but stayed to receive his degree; he was then selected for the third time in the MLB Amateur Draft and made his major league debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2016; After stints with the Tigers, Yankees, Reds and a Tommy John surgery from injury, he signed a minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020 and the Diamondbacks selected his contract to the active roster. He appeared in four games, resigned from the minor league deal and was selected to the active roster 2021; In 2022, he was named to his first National League All-Star Team as relief pitcher and pitched against the American League; he came out of the bullpen in the sixth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 frame with only nine pitches.

W. Neal Oakes: Selected for the 2022 "Hampton Wilkins Spirit Award," a 1963 graduate of Dan River High School; played basketball through high school; coached the Pittsylvania County Pony League, Little League, Sandy Kofax League and served as president of the league for 10 years; coached Palmetto League and umpired for all age county leagues for 15 years; elected to serve on the Pittsylvania County School Board representing the Dan River District for 14 years, and served as chair and vice chair, among many other positions on the school board; supported and attended all the county school games, and always proudly wore his Dan River hat and jacket; instrumental in getting county to support various improvements to the development of the school fields as well as improvements to the parks and recreation fields.

Calvin (C.L.) Scarce: 1965 graduate of Tunstall High School; played basketball, football and baseball, serving as captain in all three sports; advanced to the baseball district championship games; played baseball at Milligan College in Tennessee; returned to Pittsylvania County and coached basketball and football at Blairs Middle School; coached football and basketball at Tunstall High School and was head basketball coach in 1973; athletic director, assistant principal at Tunstall High School; principal at Tunstall from 1990-97; principal of Pittsylvania County Career & Tech Center in 2003; retired 2004 as director of career education at central office; officiated basketball and football in the Pittsylvania County Youth Leagues for 20-plus years; Just about a week ago, there was a dedication and naming of the Tunstall High School C. L. Scarce Football Field House.

Calvin Takata: Born on the North Shore of Hawaii, Takata is a retired Pittsylvania County school teacher of 33 years, all in the Gretna area; assistant coach football and baseball at Gretna Junior High School and head football and baseball for seven years; assistant football coach at Gretna High School, winning state football championships; then became head baseball coach giving Gretna its first district championship in history; served on board of directors of the Old Timers Baseball League in Danville and played for nine years; served on board of directors of Pittsylvania County Youth Baseball; has served as umpire county youth league, for Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation Department and Virginia High School League for 40-plus years. Takata says umpiring helps him keep involved with the game.